Summarize Simplifying... In short Grammy-nominee Loire Cotler is set to enhance the upcoming film 'Fateh' with her unique vocals, despite not knowing Hindi.

The film, marking Sonu Sood's directorial debut, will feature Cotler's track 'Call to Life' in an action sequence.

'Fateh', a cybercrime thriller starring Jacqueliene Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah, is set to release on January 10, 2025.

Grammy-nominee Loire Cotler goes Bollywood!

Grammy-nominee Loire Cotler lends her voice to Sonu Sood's 'Fateh'

By Tanvi Gupta 04:50 pm Dec 13, 202404:50 pm

What's the story Grammy Awards-nominated composer and rhythm vocalist, Loire Cotler, has collaborated with Bollywood actor-turned-director Sonu Sood for his upcoming directorial debut, Fateh. The film is an action-packed story based on cybercrime. Per reports, Cotler, who is globally known for her work in Dune and as a member of Hans Zimmer's band, has composed a song titled Call to Life exclusively for this project.

Musical impact

Cotler's composition to enhance 'Fateh's action sequence

Cotler's distinct voice, which blends world rhythms with operatic grace, is sure to amplify Fateh's story. Her composition and vocals will be used in a high-octane sequence of the movie. Speaking about her association with Sood, Cotler said reportedly she wanted to "channel that energy and bring light, rhythm, and intensity to the film's action sequence" through her track Call to Life.

Director's take

Sood expressed pride in collaborating with Cotler

Making his directorial debut with Fateh, Sood was all praise for Cotler. He said, "It is my pride and joy to collaborate with the Grammy-nominated Loire Cotler, whose work has echoed on the global stage." Although she doesn't know Hindi, Sood lauded her for expressing emotions through music, which is a universal language. He said having her on board was important to give the audience nothing but the best.

Film preview

'Fateh' teaser promises high-octane stunts and suspense

The teaser of Fateh has already struck a chord with fans, promising a thrilling ride packed with high-octane stunts and razor-sharp visuals. The story will delve into the murky world of cybercrime. The film stars an ensemble cast of Jacqueliene Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah opposite Sood. Fateh, produced by Sonali Sood and Umesh KR Bansal, will be released on January 10, 2025.