Abhishek-Aishwarya attend Mumbai wedding together, photos go viral
A recent wedding in Mumbai turned into a star-studded affair with the presence of several Bollywood celebrities. Among them were actor-couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, who put divorce rumors to rest by making an appearance together at the event. Also spotted were Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, both of whom wore black outfits for the occasion. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and hockey icon Dhanraj Pillai added to the celebrity quotient of the event.
Celebrity fashion at the wedding reception
Rai Bachchan and her husband Bachchan were spotted twinning in black. She wore a suit while he wore a bandhgala and trousers. Roshan wore a black T-shirt under a blazer with pants, while Azad went for an all-black look. In one of the pictures, Rai Bachchan was seen congratulating the groom with a handshake. Other celebrities like Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vidya Balan, Rajesh Roshan, etc., graced the event with their presence.
Recent and upcoming projects of attending celebrities
With the Guru co-stars appearance at the event, fans can finally rest the separation speculations. The divorce rumors have been circling for months, recently boosted by Rai Bachchan getting introduced only as "Aishwarya Rai" at a Dubai event. However, both have remained silent on these reports. Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's I Want to Talk, which premiered on November 22. Rai Bachchan's last appearance was in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2.