Summarize Simplifying... In short Tisca Chopra's directorial debut, 'Saali Mohabbat', is a thriller challenging societal perceptions of women.

The film, starring Radhika Apte and Anurag Kashyap, explores the theme of infidelity, but Chopra emphasizes it's more about questioning the roles society takes for granted.

Chopra, who also plans to write, direct, and produce future films, believes in telling stories in their own unique way, rather than conforming to market trends.

Tisca Chopra opened up about her directorial debut

'Saali Mohabbat': Tisca Chopra's directorial debut to challenge patriarchy

By Isha Sharma 06:03 pm Dec 08, 202406:03 pm

What's the story Tisca Chopra, who has helmed Saali Mohabbat, recently opened up about her experiences during the film's premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Despite being lauded for her debut directorial venture, she admitted to being too critical of her own work. "I am hypercritical. Even as an actor, while going back home after a shoot, I am redoing everything in my head," she said. She also spoke about the film's themes of feminism and female agency.

Film's theme

'Saali Mohabbat' explores societal perceptions of women

In Saali Mohabbat, Chopra has written a thriller where Radhika Apte's character tells her house guests a story of infidelity. But Chopra was quick to clarify that infidelity isn't the main theme. "It was more about taking certain roles for granted... But when pushed against the wall, how far will a person go? Society perceives women as being weak. But I want to question it in this film," she told Mid-Day. Praising Apte, she added, "Radhika is an actor extraordinaire."

Actor appreciation

Chopra's admiration for Anurag Kashyap

Chopra also gushed about Anurag Kashyap, who stars alongside Apte and Divyenndu. "He has never directed me and that's a big grouse I have with him...he is a no-filter human being and that makes him a quality performer because he is receptive." "He was on board even before Manish [Malhotra, producer] was attached to it. On my first day as a feature film director, I was directing Anurag Kashyap!" "Anurag would give suggestions as an actor, not as a director."

Directorial drive

Chopra's motivation for filmmaking and future plans

Chopra also revealed her reason for becoming a filmmaker. Unlike many actors who are forced to turn to directing because there aren't enough characters, she feels "a story needs to be told in its own way, not as per the market." "The idea is to make a story best for itself and to make sure it's cocooned without it becoming a bastard child. I will act in some films, and write, direct and produce others."