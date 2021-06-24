Here's why ED summoned Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi, Ritu Kumar

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jun 24, 2021, 12:34 pm

Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi and Ritu Kumar likely to appear at the ED headquarters this week

Popular fashion designers, Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi and Ritu Kumar, have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently, in connection with a money laundering case they are currently probing. As per reports, they will be questioned regarding an ongoing investigation against Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. The designers will be appearing this week at the ED headquarters, New Delhi, on different dates.

Details

Money worth lakhs were transferred to the three designers

Apparently transactions worth lakhs were exchanged, in cash, between Khaira and the designers, The Indian Express reported. "We've information that Khaira paid money to the tune of several lakhs to the three designers in cash in 2018-19," an ED official told the publication. When asked about this, Khaira said, "I'm not the person to answer this, you either ask the ED or the designers."

Development

Sabyasachi, Kumar are already planning 'their course of action'

The exchange between them took place when Khaira's daughter got married in 2016, and he had purchased wedding dresses worth Rs. 3-4L from them. "How big a case of money laundering is this? It was a very meager purchase for the wedding," the MLA added. Meanwhile, reports suggested that Kumar and Sabyasachi's staff are aware of the situation and "deciding their course of action."

No reply

There has been no response from Bollywood's favorite designer, Malhotra

While there's some response from the two, Bollywood's favorite designer, Malhotra reportedly could not be contacted. However, he did post on Twitter yesterday about his recent collection. It is a video that features Sara Ali Khan in his creation, Nooraniyat. "She walks in beauty, like the starry night, swirling in the glory of the #Nooraniyat light" reads the first line of the caption.

Twitter Post

Here is Malhotra's recent Twitter post

Information

Khaira is also under legal fire for other illegal activities

Back to Khaira, this former AAP member is also being interrogated for allegedly being involved in a fake passport racket and drug smuggling. In the drug case, nine people have already been arrested. A senior official of ED said that Khaira was in contact with one of the kingpins, who operated from the UK. He also apparently contacted one of the convicts 65 times.