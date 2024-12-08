Summarize Simplifying... In short Ananya Panday, a rising Bollywood star, has voiced her concerns about gender pay disparity in the industry, vowing to fight for equality not just for herself, but for all women on set.

Panday, who isn't afraid to be seen as "bossy" for the cause, is set to appear in the second season of "Call Me Bae", a romantic drama "Chand Mera Dil", and an untitled project with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.

'Shocked': Ananya Panday calls out gender pay disparity in Bollywood

By Isha Sharma 04:22 pm Dec 08, 202404:22 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Ananya Panday recently spoke about her shock at the huge pay gap between male and female actors in the industry. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, she admitted that while there has been an improvement in women's presence on film sets, gender inequalities still exist. "I never really asked about their (male co-stars) fees but when I got to know about it from outside... I was shocked," she said.

Panday's stance on gender inequality in Bollywood

Further elaborating on her stance against gender inequality, Panday said, "If a man is getting a better car than me just because he's a man, that may seem superficial." She also said she would be okay with being seen as "bossy" if it helps bring about change. "Within my power how much ever I can fight for it and stand up for it, I do. Not just for myself but every woman on set, I do stand up for it."

Take a look at Panday's upcoming projects

Panday's career continues to soar. She will be seen in the second season of Call Me Bae and will also star in Chand Mera Dil, a romantic drama produced by Dharma Productions. Apart from these, she is working on an untitled project with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. She recently won a Filmfare OTT Award for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.