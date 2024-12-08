'Shocked': Ananya Panday calls out gender pay disparity in Bollywood
Bollywood actor Ananya Panday recently spoke about her shock at the huge pay gap between male and female actors in the industry. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, she admitted that while there has been an improvement in women's presence on film sets, gender inequalities still exist. "I never really asked about their (male co-stars) fees but when I got to know about it from outside... I was shocked," she said.
Panday's stance on gender inequality in Bollywood
Further elaborating on her stance against gender inequality, Panday said, "If a man is getting a better car than me just because he's a man, that may seem superficial." She also said she would be okay with being seen as "bossy" if it helps bring about change. "Within my power how much ever I can fight for it and stand up for it, I do. Not just for myself but every woman on set, I do stand up for it."
Take a look at Panday's upcoming projects
Panday's career continues to soar. She will be seen in the second season of Call Me Bae and will also star in Chand Mera Dil, a romantic drama produced by Dharma Productions. Apart from these, she is working on an untitled project with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. She recently won a Filmfare OTT Award for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.