OTT: Where to watch 'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story'
The 2024 documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story has hit Amazon Prime Video and can be rented for ₹149. The acclaimed film delves into the life of Hollywood actor Christopher Reeve, who became an advocate for disability rights after being paralyzed in a horseback riding accident. He played the titular role in the Superman film series between 1978 and 1987.
'Super/Man' documentary: A tribute to Reeve's life and activism
The documentary, co-written by Otto Burnham and directed by Ian Bonhote and Peter Ettedgui, includes never-before-seen home movies and personal archives of Reeve. It tells the story of his life after a near-fatal horse-riding accident in 1995 left him paralyzed from the neck down. The film emphasizes how Reeve found courage in adversity and devoted his life to fighting for disability rights.
'Super/Man' features interviews with Reeve's family and friends
The documentary features interviews with Reeve's children - Alexandra Reeve Givens, Will Reeve, and Matthew Reeve. Other prominent participants include actors Jeff Daniels, Susan Sarandon, Glenn Close, and Whoopi Goldberg; Senator John Kerry; activist Brooke Ellison; Superman producer Pierre Spengler; Michael Manganiello from the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation; Dr. Steven Kirshblum of the Kessler Institute; and Laurie Hawkins (Reeve's assistant), etc.
'Super/Man' documentary: A celebration of Reeve's legacy
Reeve was also a filmmaker, activist, and writer. Over his 34-year career, he starred in numerous stage and movie productions. He was awarded four major awards: the BAFTA, the Emmy, the Grammy, and the Screen Actors Guild. The National Board of Review listed Super/Man among the five best documentaries of 2024. Reeve passed away in 2004, aged 52.