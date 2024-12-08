Summarize Simplifying... In short Bollywood veteran Subhash Ghai, post his hospitalization, has reassured fans of his well-being via social media.

Ghai, known for directing iconic films like Karz and Hero, was under the care of a team of specialists for a routine check-up.

Recently, he made headlines for his latest project, the comedy-drama 36 Farmhouse, and the announcement of an Aitraaz sequel. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Subhash Ghai shares health update

'All is well': Subhash Ghai shares health update post hospitalization

By Isha Sharma 02:41 pm Dec 08, 202402:41 pm

What's the story Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Saturday over health concerns, has updated fans about his condition. The 79-year-old director was rushed to the ICU after he reportedly complained of respiratory issues, weakness and frequent dizziness. On Sunday afternoon, he took to X to assure fans that "all is well now" and thanked them for their love and concern.

Social media post

Ghai's health update and gratitude message on social media

Ghai shared his health update on X handle (formerly known as Twitter) writing, "I feel so blessed to know that I've so many friends expressing their love n affection for my health. after my hectic stint at IFFI goa. ALL IS WELL NOW n see u soon. SMILE AGAIN. thank you."

Twitter Post

Here's Ghai's health update

Medical care

Ghai's medical team and spokesperson's statement

Ghai is now being treated by a team of specialists, including neurologist Dr. Vijay Chaudhary, cardiologist Dr. Nitin Gokhale and pulmonologist Dr. Jalil Parkar. Earlier, Ghai's spokesperson had said he was admitted for a routine check-up and is doing well. The spokesperson had said, "We would like to confirm that Mr Subhash Ghai is absolutely fine... Thank you all for your love and concern."

Career highlights

Ghai's illustrious career and recent activities

Ghai, who started his Bollywood career as an actor, later moved to direction with films like Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Karz, Hero, Vidhaata, Meri Jung, and Karma among others. His last project was the comedy-drama 36 Farmhouse which he produced and wrote for ZEE5. He also confirmed producing the sequel of the 2004 film Aitraaz at IFFI in Goa. His memoir Karma's Child: The Story of Indian Cinema's Ultimate Showman was also unveiled at IFFI.