'Superman: Legacy' has undergone test screenings

Why James Gunn is reshooting 'Superman'

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:32 pm Dec 08, 202402:32 pm

What's the story James Gunn, the director of DC Studios's upcoming Superman reboot, has set the record straight on rumors of reshoots for the film. After test screenings, there was speculation of extensive additional photography. However, Gunn refuted these claims on Threads saying, "Sort of. Not a few days. We're doing a day and a half of pickup shots. No scenes. No reshoots."

Filmmaking strategy

Gunn's approach to additional filming is minimal

The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision Newsletter first reported that the movie would see more shooting in Los Angeles after recent test screenings with Gunn's "close-knit crew of people." However, this timeline seems to have been exaggerated, Gunn's response suggests. Such little additional photography is extremely restrained for a blockbuster of this scale, especially when compared to other recent superhero projects like Captain America: Brave New World.

Director's efficiency

Gunn's efficiency in initial production phases is evident

Gunn's filmography backs his cautiousness toward reshoots. Earlier this year, he mentioned having completed "a total of one day of reshoots on my past two films combined," showcasing his proficiency in the first stages of production. This proficiency is in line with Gunn's recent triumphs with both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Suicide Squad flaunted his knack for delivering riveting superhero tales with little post-production tweaks.

Film significance

'Superman' reboot: A cornerstone for DC Studios's future

The news of limited additional filming for the Superman reboot is particularly significant considering the film's place in DC Studios's future. As the cornerstone of the reimagined DC Universe, it bears the responsibility of setting both tone and quality standards for the studio's new direction. Gunn's history of executing clearly with few alterations indicates Superman is in steady hands.

Film synopsis

'Superman' reboot: A new narrative direction

The Superman reboot, set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025, boasts an ensemble cast with David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran had earlier revealed that although it's not an origin story, the story will delve into "Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing." The limited extent of additional filming indicates faith in the footage, especially after recent test screenings with Gunn's trusted associates.