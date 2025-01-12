What's the story

The political drama Game Changer, the first collaboration between Ram Charan and director Shankar, has made a decent entry into theaters.

The film, which was released on January 10, grossed an impressive ₹51cr on its opening day in India, reported Sacnilk.

To keep the momentum going, the makers have added the song NaaNaa Hyraanaa to the film from its second day of release.