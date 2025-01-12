'Game Changer': Makers finally add Ram-Kiara's 'NaaNaa Hyraanaa' song
What's the story
The political drama Game Changer, the first collaboration between Ram Charan and director Shankar, has made a decent entry into theaters.
The film, which was released on January 10, grossed an impressive ₹51cr on its opening day in India, reported Sacnilk.
To keep the momentum going, the makers have added the song NaaNaa Hyraanaa to the film from its second day of release.
Song inclusion
'NaaNaa Hyraanaa' was initially excluded due to technical issues
The song NaaNaa Hyraanaa (Jaana Hairaan Sa in Hindi) was earlier omitted from the theatrical release owing to unexpected technical issues with the processing of infrared images in the film's first prints.
The romantic ballad, shot in New Zealand, is the first Indian song to be filmed on an infrared camera.
Cast details
'Game Changer' features a star-studded cast
Game Changer stars Kiara Advani as Charan's girlfriend and has a stellar supporting cast, including SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Anjali.
Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations has produced the film and Thaman has composed the music.
The film has received mixed reviews from critics.