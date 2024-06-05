Next Article

New Zealand's ancient 'Walking tree' wins prestigious title

By Simran Jeet 02:23 pm Jun 05, 202402:23 pm

What's the story The northern rātā tree, fondly known as "The Walking Tree," has been crowned the winner in New Zealand's "Tree of the Year" competition. The contest, hosted by the New Zealand Arboricultural Association, honors the nation's unique and diverse trees. The association lauded the winning tree as "extraordinary," highlighting its captivating appearance and fascinating life story.

Competition details

'Walking Tree' stands tall among other contenders

The Walking Tree, towering at 32 meters, is located near Karamea on South Island's west coast. Its uncanny resemblance to JRR Tolkien's sentient tree-like Ents earned it its moniker. In the competition, it secured 42% of the total votes, outshining other popular contenders including a willow tree emerging from Lake Wānaka, dubbed as the country's most photographed tree.

Tree's history

The unique life cycle of the 'Walking tree'

The northern rātā, one of New Zealand's tallest flowering trees, has a distinctive life cycle. It begins as an epiphyte, growing attached to a host tree until its roots reach the ground and envelop the original host. This species can live for up to 1,000 years. Although it is unclear how old the Walking Tree is, records indicate that its existence was known as far back as 1875.

Historical significance

The 'Walking tree' survives land clearing in 1875

Karamea resident Pete Curry mentioned that upon their arrival in the region in 1875, his family cleared the land of trees for farming but spared the Walking Tree. Speaking to Christchurch newspaper The Press, he said, "They must have thought the tree was unique because they didn't leave anything else. They slashed and burned everything in those days."

Community impact

The importance of trees in communities

Richie Hill, president of the Arboricultural Association, emphasized the Walking Tree as a destination worth visiting, illustrating the diversity and uniqueness found within New Zealand's notable tree population. He remarked that the award acknowledges the vital role trees hold within communities, enriching local environments and instilling a sense of belonging for generations past, present, and future.

Regional significance

'Walking tree' stands out in conservation land

Heath Milne, Development West Coast chief executive, noted that the region is rich with trees due to its extensive conservation land. However, he singled out the Karamea's Walking Tree, identifying it as exceptional among others. This highlights the unique significance of this ancient tree within its local environment. He extended an invitation for everyone to visit the remarkable town of Karamea and witness the Walking Tree's impressive presence firsthand.