Summarize Simplifying... In short Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot in a traditional ceremony, with Dhulipala donning a Kanjivaram silk saree and Chaitanya paying tribute to his grandfather by wearing a Pancha.

The star-studded guest list included big names from the film industry like Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun.

The couple, who sparked relationship rumors in 2023, kept their romance under wraps until their recent nuptials. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot in Hyderabad

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's first wedding pictures are out!

By Tanvi Gupta 09:21 pm Dec 04, 202409:21 pm

What's the story Tollywood stars Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on Wednesday in a grand ceremony at Hyderabad's iconic Annapurna Studios. Steeped in tradition, the couple selected the venue—a 22-acre landmark established in 1976 by Chaitanya's legendary grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Together since 2022, the duo made their relationship official with an engagement announcement in August. Their first wedding pictures are out, and they're breaking the internet. Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Traditional ensemble

Dhulipala, Chaitanya's traditional attire is the highlight!

For her big day, Dhulipala wore a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, while Chaitanya complemented her in a similar outfit. In a heartfelt gesture, he also paid tribute to his grandfather by wearing a Pancha (a type of dhoti) for the wedding. The couple's attention to detail extended to a white khadi saree from Ponduru, reflecting their love for craftsmanship and tradition.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the first pictures

Guest list

Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, others attended the wedding

The guest list of the event includes several high-profile personalities from the film industry including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, and Allu Arjun. Other notable attendees include Chiranjeevi, PV Sindhu, Nayanthara along with the entire Akkineni and Daggubati families. Notably, the couple gave glimpses of their pre-wedding celebrations on social media, with Dhulipala recently sharing pictures from her Pelli Kuthuru ceremony. Photos from the events, including their haldi ceremony, went viral on social media.

Relationship timeline

From secret romance to engagement: Couple's journey

Dhulipala and Chaitanya sparked relationship rumors after being spotted together at a London restaurant in March 2023. Despite the buzz on social media, the couple kept their relationship private. To note, Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu from 2017 to 2021. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Chaitanya is preparing for his role in Thandel with Sai Pallavi, while Dhulipala was last seen in the ZEE5 film Love, Sitara.