What's the story

The much-awaited Telugu film Daaku Maharaaj was released in theaters on January 12 (Sunday).

The film, directed by Bobby and featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, and Bobby Deol in lead roles, has already created a buzz with its performances.

Although the OTT release date is yet to be announced, it's confirmed that Netflix will stream the film after its theatrical run.