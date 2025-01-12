OTT—Where to watch Bobby Deol-Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Daaku Maharaaj' post-theatrical run
What's the story
The much-awaited Telugu film Daaku Maharaaj was released in theaters on January 12 (Sunday).
The film, directed by Bobby and featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, and Bobby Deol in lead roles, has already created a buzz with its performances.
Although the OTT release date is yet to be announced, it's confirmed that Netflix will stream the film after its theatrical run.
Record-breaking figures
'Daaku Maharaaj' sets new pre-release business records
Daaku Maharaaj has broken new records in pre-release business numbers, making it a career-best for Balakrishna.
The film has to reportedly earn ₹85 crore worldwide to be a profitable venture.
Region-wise, the numbers include ₹18 crore from Telangana, a record-breaking ₹51 crore from Andhra Pradesh, ₹8 crore from overseas markets, ₹4 crore from Karnataka, and ₹1.5 crore from the rest of India.
Star debut
Deol's Telugu debut adds star power to 'Daaku Maharaaj'
Bollywood actor Deol has made his Telugu debut with Daaku Maharaaj, essaying the role of a powerful industrialist. His presence in the film increases its appeal.
The film is produced by Sithara Entertainments under the leadership of Naga Vamsi and co-produced by Trivikram Srinivas.
The music is composed by Thaman S.