From 'All We Imagine...' to 'Gunaah': OTT releases this week

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:10 am Dec 31, 202404:10 am

What's the story As we bid adieu to 2024, the world of streaming is all set to welcome the new year with a fresh slate of content. The upcoming week will see a variety of genres, from gripping dramas such as All We Imagine as Light and Gunaah Season 2 to intriguing Korean dramas like When the Stars Gossip. Here's a roundup of what you can expect on your favorite platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.

New arrivals

'Avicii' documentary and 'Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind'

On December 31, Netflix will premiere Avicii - I'm Tim, a documentary about Swedish artist Tim Bergling, globally known as DJ Avicii. The same day will also see the release of Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mindat Radio City Music Hall, a stand-up special on Netflix featuring American comedian and actor Michelle Buteau. She will entertain audiences with her unique perspectives on raising twins and "the lows of getting high."

Thrilling tales

'Missing You' and 'The Man Who Wants to Live Forever'

The new year will start with Missing You on Netflix. This mystery crime thriller drama follows detective Kat Donovan, who finds her estranged fiance on a dating app, prompting her to reopen her father's unsolved murder case. Netflix will also release Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever, a documentary about Bryan Johnson, a rich entrepreneur hell-bent on defeating growing old, on the same day.

Sequel releases

'The Rig' Season 2 and 'Bandidos' Season 2 to return

On Thursday, January 2, Amazon Prime Video will premiere The Rig Season 2, an action-packed sci-fi series about surviving oil workers in the Arctic Circle. Next, Netflix will release Bandidos Season 2 on January 3. This Mexican heist drama picks up the story of Miguel Morales as he recruits a group of talented misfits for an adventure in the Maya Riviera.

New premieres

'Selling the City' and 'Gunaah' Season 2

January 3 will also witness the premiere of Selling the City on Netflix. The reality series follows a group of skilled real estate agents in New York. Disney+ Hotstar will also release Gunaah Season 2, an adaptation of Turkish series Ezel, on the same day. The Hindi drama stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Surbhi Jyoti, and Zayn Ibad Khan in lead roles.

Upcoming dramas

'All We Imagine as Light' and 'When the Stars Gossip'

On January 3, Disney+ Hotstar will release All We Imagine as Light, directed by Payal Kapadia. It follows two nurses whose lives are disrupted after one receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband. The week will conclude with the premiere of When the Stars Gossip on Netflix on January 4. This Korean drama stars Lee Min-ho and Gong Hyo-jin in lead roles, promising to keep viewers glued to their screens.