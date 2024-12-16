Summarize Simplifying... In short Netflix's 'No Good Deed' creator, Feldman, hints at a potential second season, with unexplored storylines revolving around the Morgans, characters played by Kudrow and Denis Leary.

'No Good Deed' is streaming on Netflix

Will Netflix's 'No Good Deed' return for S02

What's the story The first season of Netflix's No Good Deed, created by Liz Feldman, premiered on Thursday. It stars an ensemble cast comprising notable Hollywood actors such as Poppu Liu, Abbi Jacobson, Lisa Kudrow, and Ray Romano. In a recent interview with Variety, Feldman spoke about her plans for a potential second season.

Second season

'This show has some life left...'

Feldman said, "I'll just say that I always had a Season 2 in mind, and I do think that a show like this has legs if it is done in a clever way." "I'm very excited to sit down and talk to Netflix about what those plans are. They know a little bit, but I do think that this show has some life left to live, and I really hope that we get to see it through."

Potential

Feldman's comments suggest there are unexplored storylines

In a separate interview with Tudum, Feldman said, "I want viewers to be thinking about where the Morgans are. I leave my favorite shows wondering about [the characters] — asking myself questions, [mentally] writing the rest of the story myself. And I want to encourage people to do that." The Morgans are played by Kudrow and Denis Leary.

Plot

Know more about the show and the cast ensemble

Netflix describes the show as, "The black comedy follows three families competing to buy the same Los Angeles house — before realizing that this dream home might actually be a nightmare." Also starring Luke Wilson, Teyonah Parris, and Linda Cardellini (who headlined Feldman's Dead To Me), it has eight episodes.