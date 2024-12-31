How Daredevil can return as a MCU powerhouse
Charlie Cox, who is best known for playing Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Netflix's Daredevil series, is rumored to be a part of a major future Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) project. The rumors started after DFRNT Health & Fitness posted on Instagram that Cox is currently training for an Avengers movie. This has got fans thinking that he might return as Daredevil in either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.
Cox's potential role in 'Doomsday' or 'Secret Wars'
If Cox is really gearing up for Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, it could mean a lot for the upcoming stories. Daredevil could be pivotal and even be a part of the Avengers's line-up in Doomsday. This would be Cox's biggest role in an MCU movie yet. The storylines of Doomsday and Secret Wars are heavily multiverse-based, meaning Cox could play a different version of Daredevil/Murdock than he has in the MCU.
Cox's continued portrayal of Daredevil in MCU projects
Despite Netflix's abrupt cancelation of Daredevil after Season 3, Cox has continued to play the character in various other projects. He reprised his role in MCU's Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Echo, and the much-awaited Daredevil: Born Again series, which premieres on Disney+ in 2025. He is also rumored to be gearing up for Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again.
Uncertainty surrounds Cox's involvement in future MCU projects
While speculation is rife about Cox's involvement in future MCU projects, there has been no official confirmation yet. His participation in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars remains unverified. Similarly, there's no official word on whether Daredevil: Born Again will have a second season. Despite these uncertainties, fans are eagerly anticipating more of Cox's portrayal of Daredevil in the MCU.