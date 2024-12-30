Summarize Simplifying... In short The much-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster 'Rowdy Rathore', 'Rowdy Rathore 2', is not progressing as quickly as fans might hope.

'Rowdy Rathore 2' update: New report says, 'not happening soon'

What's the story Contrary to recent media reports claiming that filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up for the sequel of the 2012 hit film Rowdy Rathore, News18 has learned that there's little truth to these claims. Earlier today, Pinkvilla reported that Kannada director Prem has been signed on. However, a source revealed, "The news about Rowdy Rathore 2 is exciting enough to make rounds in the media but no such development has happened at the production house's end."

The same source also clarified that the director for Rowdy Rathore 2 hasn't been locked. "There are many names who have been wanting to be associated with the mega project, which is touted to be one of the most massy films of all times but unfortunately, there's no progress so far in that direction." Earlier, rumors had suggested that Anees Bazmee might take over from Prabhu Deva as director.

In an exclusive conversation with the portal, Bazmee previously revealed that the film is still in its nascent stage. "Talks are going on. When it's the right time to announce, we will," he said. However, there is no confirmation yet if Rowdy Rathore 2 will be a direct sequel or a spiritual successor to the original film which starred Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles.

The uncertainty also stretches to the casting of Rowdy Rathore 2. A source had earlier told Pinkvilla, "We shall know that at the right time. It could be Akshay Kumar, a new hero, or who knows, a two-hero film too." Meanwhile, Bhansali is busy with his next Love & War starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. He is also busy with the second installment of his Netflix series Heeramandi 2.