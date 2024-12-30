Summarize Simplifying... In short Nana Patekar's film 'Vanvaas' ended its box office journey with a disappointing ₹7cr, struggling against competition from films like 'Pushpa 2' and 'Mufasa: The Lion King'.

06:21 pm Dec 30, 2024

What's the story The family drama film Vanvaas, directed by Anil Sharma and starring Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur in lead roles, is on its last legs in theaters. The movie has failed to pull in audiences and didn't even rake in much at the box office. Produced by Zee Studios, it opened with a paltry ₹50L net on its first day and ended its opening weekend below the ₹3cr mark.

The film's performance was also affected by the release of other popular films like Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King. Things only got worse with the arrival of Varun Dhawan's Baby John, which restricted Vanvaas's screen presence in its second week. By the end of its first week, Vanvaas had only earned ₹4.5cr net in India.

The film's lackluster performance wasn't limited to India. It also failed to make a significant impact on international audiences. Current trends suggest that Vanvaas will conclude its global theatrical run with a disappointing gross of just ₹7cr, earning it a "disaster" verdict from critics and analysts alike.

The film was received with average to poor reception among audiences. Had it received more positive word-of-mouth, the box office picture could have been different. Now, the only hope for Vanvaas is its upcoming OTT release. It remains to be seen if the movie can generate buzz during its digital release and recover some of its losses.