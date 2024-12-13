Summarize Simplifying... In short The release of the 3D version of 'Pushpa 2' is uncertain due to possible internal disagreements within the production team.

However, exhibitor Roshan Singh from Bihar advocates for the 3D release, citing the potential profitability in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Despite the uncertainty, the film has already grossed over ₹650 crore in India since its December 5 release.

'Pushpa 2' is currently running in non-3D versions

Will 'Pushpa 2' 3D get released? Uncertainty looms

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:37 am Dec 13, 202410:37 am

What's the story The much-awaited 3D version of Pushpa 2: The Rule is still to grace the screens, even as the film enters its second week of release. Earlier, producers intended to release this format on Friday (December 13). However, a source told Times Now that they have delayed it for another three-four weeks "to ensure that audiences' interest would remain alive once the 2D version has run its course."

Team's dilemma

'Pushpa 2' team divided over 3D release

However, another source was not very sure about the release of the 3D version. "I am not very sure that the 3D version will be released. I think the team is divided on this," the source told the aforementioned portal. This indicates that there may be some internal disagreements in the production team on whether to go ahead with a 3D release for Pushpa 2.

Release advocacy

Exhibitor advocates for 3D release of 'Pushpa 2'

Roshan Singh, a leading exhibitor from Bihar, has spoken in favor of the 3D release. He reasoned that the huge money spent on converting the film from 2D to 3D shouldn't go to waste. Singh emphasized that states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have a huge audience for the 3D format, which could make it a profitable venture.

Box office collection

'Pushpa 2' box office collection so far

Meanwhile, the Allu Arjun film has already raked in over ₹650 crore in India alone since its release on December 5. With such an impressive box office performance, does the film even need any further enhancement through a 3D release? The uncertainty surrounding the 3D version's release continues to loom as audiences eagerly await an official announcement from the producers.