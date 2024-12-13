Summarize Simplifying... In short Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine as Light' has made history as the first Indian film in 30 years to compete in the main section of the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Grand Prix.

The film, which explores the emotional journey of two women, has also been nominated for the Critics Choice Awards and bagged two Golden Globe nominations.

The winners will be announced at the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards on January 12. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'All We Imagine as Light' added another feather to its cap

Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine...' nominated for Critics Choice Awards

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:08 am Dec 13, 202410:08 am

What's the story Payal Kapadia's critically acclaimed film, All We Imagine as Light, has bagged a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards. The recognition comes just days after it received two Golden Globe nominations, marking a historic moment for Indian cinema. The film, an Indo-French collaboration, had earlier bagged the Grand Prix at Cannes. The Critics Choice Awards ceremony will be held on January 12.

Film overview

'All We Imagine as Light' plot and production details

All We Imagine as Light tells the story of Prabha, a troubled nurse who gets an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate who wants to get intimate with her boyfriend. Their trip to a beach town makes them confront their deepest desires and emotions. Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam play lead roles in the film. It is produced by Petit Chaos (France) along with Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth (India).

Historic achievement

'All We Imagine as Light' marked history at Cannes

All We Imagine as Light made history by becoming the first Indian film in 30 years to compete in the main section of the Cannes Film Festival, winning the prestigious Grand Prix. The nomination marks a landmark achievement for both Kapadia and Indian cinema, alongside some of the most celebrated international films of the year. Earlier this week, it also bagged two Golden Globe nominations: one for Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language and another for Best Director (Motion Picture).

Award competition

'All We Imagine...' among top contenders at Critics Choice Awards

At the Critics Choice Awards, All We Imagine as Light is up against Emilia Perez, Flow, I'm Still Here, Kneecap, and The Seed of the Sacred Fig in the Best Foreign Language Film category. Conclave and Wicked lead the nominations with 11 nods each, including one for Best Picture. Dune 2 and Emilia Perez follow closely with 10 nods each. The winners will be announced during the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards on January 12 at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar.