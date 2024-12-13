Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine...' nominated for Critics Choice Awards
Payal Kapadia's critically acclaimed film, All We Imagine as Light, has bagged a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards. The recognition comes just days after it received two Golden Globe nominations, marking a historic moment for Indian cinema. The film, an Indo-French collaboration, had earlier bagged the Grand Prix at Cannes. The Critics Choice Awards ceremony will be held on January 12.
'All We Imagine as Light' plot and production details
All We Imagine as Light tells the story of Prabha, a troubled nurse who gets an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate who wants to get intimate with her boyfriend. Their trip to a beach town makes them confront their deepest desires and emotions. Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam play lead roles in the film. It is produced by Petit Chaos (France) along with Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth (India).
'All We Imagine as Light' marked history at Cannes
All We Imagine as Light made history by becoming the first Indian film in 30 years to compete in the main section of the Cannes Film Festival, winning the prestigious Grand Prix. The nomination marks a landmark achievement for both Kapadia and Indian cinema, alongside some of the most celebrated international films of the year. Earlier this week, it also bagged two Golden Globe nominations: one for Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language and another for Best Director (Motion Picture).
'All We Imagine...' among top contenders at Critics Choice Awards
At the Critics Choice Awards, All We Imagine as Light is up against Emilia Perez, Flow, I'm Still Here, Kneecap, and The Seed of the Sacred Fig in the Best Foreign Language Film category. Conclave and Wicked lead the nominations with 11 nods each, including one for Best Picture. Dune 2 and Emilia Perez follow closely with 10 nods each. The winners will be announced during the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards on January 12 at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar.