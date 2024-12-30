Summarize Simplifying... In short Sanjay Bhansali has teamed up with Kannada director Prem for the sequel of 'Rowdy Rathore 2', with the script currently in development.

However, it's still unclear whether Akshay Kumar will return for the sequel, with possibilities ranging from a new lead to a two-hero film.

'Rowdy Rathore 2': Sanjay Bhansali ropes in a Kannada director

By Tanvi Gupta 04:00 pm Dec 30, 202404:00 pm

What's the story Sanjay Leela Bhansali has reportedly signed Kannada film director Prem to develop the script for the sequel to the 2012 blockbuster, Rowdy Rathore. The original film, produced by Bhansali, and directed by Prabhu Deva, starred Akshay Kumar in a double role. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla that Bhansali is "very excited" about bankrolling Rowdy Rathore 2 and had finalized its core plot some time ago.

'Rowdy Rathore 2' script development and casting plans

The source added that Bhansali's thoughts have aligned with Prem's, and they are now working together on the script of Rowdy Rathore 2. Once the screenplay is locked, the project will enter the casting stage. "Prem will full-fledged move into the pre-production of Rowdy Rathore 2 after the release of KD - The Devil," a source said. The film is expected to start by late 2025, with casting starting in the summer of next year.

Uncertainty surrounds Kumar's return in 'Rowdy Rathore 2'

The source further added that the energies are being invested to develop a script that does justice to the legacy of the first part. However, it still remains uncertain if Kumar will reprise his role in Rowdy Rathore 2. "We shall know that at the right time. It could be Akshay Kumar, a new hero, or who knows, a two-hero film too," said the source.