Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Published on Dec 19, 2021, 10:35 am

The makers of Prabhu Deva's upcoming film My Dear Bootham, directed by N Ragavan, have released a new video song, titled Master Oh My Master, a groovy number. When the makers announced the film, it made the millennials in Tamil Nadu jump in excitement as it is titled after their favorite TV series. Does the song fulfill their expectations? Here is our review.

Music Addictive music by D Imman grows on you instantly

D Imman's peppy music and a consistent rhythm throughout the song have given Master Oh My Master the potential to become kids' new favorite. Besides this, Deva's dance moves are eye-catching and choreographed in a way that could be easily adapted by kids. Though a few movements are repetitive, Deva makes sure that we don't get bored, courtesy of his charm.

Visuals If you crave for spectacular visuals, prepared to be disappointed

When Deva announced a few days back that a video song from the film is set to drop, I was curious about what's to come. Will the genie amuse us with his magic? But, disappointingly so, the visuals have no such spectacle that one would expect from a movie that has to do with magic and the like. Such a let-down it was!

Verdict Visuals are the only disappointment in the otherwise perfect number

Benny Dayal has done the vocals and the energy in his voice has made the song all the more enjoyable. Yugabharathi's lyrics are crispy and do the job by setting the mood. Even if you listen to the song once, you will catch yourself humming it unintentionally. Verdict: The peppy number bags 3.5 stars. It would've grabbed five stars had the visuals been attractive.

Details All you need to know about 'My Dear Bootham'

Scheduled to release in 2022's first quarter, a bunch of child actors is part of the cast—Ashwanth, Alia, and Param Guganesh—to name a few. Several kids' favorite names from Kollywood, Including Imman Annachi and Lollu Sabha fame Swaminathan, are also on board. Apparently, another popular actor will also feature in the film, whose name has been kept under wraps for now.