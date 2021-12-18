Entertainment Spike Lee signs a multi-year deal with streaming giant Netflix

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Published on Dec 18, 2021, 10:48 pm

Netflix is collaborating with the filmmaker to offer him financial aid for his mission of developing new talents

OTT giant Netflix has signed a multi-year film deal with acclaimed filmmaker Spike Lee. Through his production company—40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks—Lee has now signed the deal to develop more projects for the streaming platform. The partnership will reportedly begin from January 2022, with Lee set to bankroll director Stefon Bristol's adventure film Gordon Hemingway & The Realm Of Cthulhu for Netflix.

Importance Why does this story matter?

Lee has already been associated with Netflix for four projects, including the Oscar-nominated movie Da 5 Bloods, See You Yesterday, Rodney King, and the two-season series She's Gotta Have It, which was an adaptation of his 1986 film of the same name. With this new announcement of Lee and Netflix's continued association, fans are left more excited than already are.

Quote As part of the announcement, Lee issued a statement

Lee confirmed the collaboration for the multi-year deal with an official statement. It read, "There is no better way for me and my company 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks to begin the new year than renew our partnership with...[the] fearless leaders of Netflix." He further added, "Besides my joints, we together will focus on the new diverse storytellers, youth must be served."

Details 'Privileged to enter this new partnership'

Scott Stuber, Netflix's Head of Global Film, also issued a statement regarding this collaboration. He said, "Throughout Spike's incredible career, his writing and directing have remained searing and insightful about our times, while still being incredibly entertaining. We're privileged to enter this new partnership with Spike and look forward to bringing the next chapter of films from Brooklyn's very own to the world."

Updates This initiative is to offer support to the director's mission

Netflix said in its statement the collaboration is also meant for offering financial support for the director's "ongoing mission to develop new talent and increase representation in the entertainment industry." Meanwhile, Lee is set to direct his silver screen musical, which is yet to be titled. He also has in his pipeline, Prince of Cats, a hip-hop take on William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet.