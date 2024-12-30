Summarize Simplifying... In short Shreyas Talpade, the voice behind the Hindi version of 'Pushpa 2', is thrilled by the positive response to his dubbing work. He attributes his success to his meticulous preparation, which involved understanding the emotions of the characters.

Shreyas Talpade has recently been in the news for 'Pushpa 2'

Shreyas Talpade on 'Pushpa' dubbing: 'Proves why I'm in this'

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:57 pm Dec 30, 202404:57 pm

What's the story Shreyas Talpade has been garnering praise for his voice work in the Hindi version of the film Pushpa 2. Speaking to Free Press Journal, he thanked his fans for appreciating his vocal performance. "It feels great when you get so much love from the audience," said Talpade. "Now I am getting satisfaction while working and somewhere it feels that my work has been completely successful."

Preparation insights

Talpade's preparation process for 'Pushpa 2' revealed

Talpade revealed his preparation for Pushpa 2, saying he started by watching the film and began preparing before dubbing a few days ago. "I was just trying to understand how the actor must be feeling while doing that scene. I tried to mold it in my voice," he explained. This meticulous way of understanding character emotions has played a huge role in his successful voice work in the film.

Initial feedback

Talpade's reaction to initial response for his 'Pushpa 2' dubbing

When asked about his reaction to the initial response to his dubbing work in Pushpa 2, Talpade said the love and messages he received from people after the first part were very special. He said, "As an actor you work hard, but you never know how it will connect with the audience. When it happens, especially in this beautiful way, it proves why I am in this profession."

Box office success

'Pushpa 2' continues to excel at the box office

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, continues to do phenomenally well at the box office. The film has been getting a positive response from the audiences, which only adds to its success. Talpade's voice work in the Hindi version of this film has definitely contributed to its widespread appeal among Hindi-speaking audiences.