Shreyas Talpade on 'Pushpa' dubbing: 'Proves why I'm in this'
Shreyas Talpade has been garnering praise for his voice work in the Hindi version of the film Pushpa 2. Speaking to Free Press Journal, he thanked his fans for appreciating his vocal performance. "It feels great when you get so much love from the audience," said Talpade. "Now I am getting satisfaction while working and somewhere it feels that my work has been completely successful."
Talpade's preparation process for 'Pushpa 2' revealed
Talpade revealed his preparation for Pushpa 2, saying he started by watching the film and began preparing before dubbing a few days ago. "I was just trying to understand how the actor must be feeling while doing that scene. I tried to mold it in my voice," he explained. This meticulous way of understanding character emotions has played a huge role in his successful voice work in the film.
Talpade's reaction to initial response for his 'Pushpa 2' dubbing
When asked about his reaction to the initial response to his dubbing work in Pushpa 2, Talpade said the love and messages he received from people after the first part were very special. He said, "As an actor you work hard, but you never know how it will connect with the audience. When it happens, especially in this beautiful way, it proves why I am in this profession."
'Pushpa 2' continues to excel at the box office
Meanwhile, Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, continues to do phenomenally well at the box office. The film has been getting a positive response from the audiences, which only adds to its success. Talpade's voice work in the Hindi version of this film has definitely contributed to its widespread appeal among Hindi-speaking audiences.