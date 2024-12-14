Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Allu Arjun, recently released from jail, has pledged full cooperation with the police following his arrest in connection with a fatal stampede incident.

Despite being granted interim bail, Arjun spent a night in jail, but has received widespread support from fans and industry peers.

Allu Arjun spoke to the media after being released from jail

'Will fully cooperate': Allu Arjun after release from jail

By Isha Sharma 10:36 am Dec 14, 202410:36 am

What's the story Telugu actor Allu Arjun returned to his Hyderabad residence on Saturday morning after being granted interim bail in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. The stampede took place during the premiere of his recent film Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4. On reaching home, Arjun thanked his fans for their support and assured them of his well-being.

Arjun expressed regret over the incident

While speaking to the media, Arjun said, "Nothing to worry, I am doing well. I would like to thank my fans for their support. I am a law-abiding citizen and will fully cooperate with the police." "My heartfelt condolences to the deceased lady's family. The accident was unintentional, and I deeply regret what happened." "I thank everybody who came in support of me from across the country, all the industries, all the states, all the Indians, and my fans."

Arjun's arrest and subsequent legal proceedings

Arjun was arrested on Friday in connection with the stampede incident which killed Revathi, a woman in her 30s, and hospitalized her eight-year-old son. The Hyderabad police registered a case against Arjun, his security team, and the theater management under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). After his arrest, he was taken to Chikkadpally police station and later produced before Nampally court which remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.

Arjun got interim bail on Friday night

The Telangana High Court gave Arjun interim relief late on Friday on a personal bond of ₹50,000. Justice Juvvadi Sridevi observed Arjun couldn't be prima facie held responsible for the incident, as he was just attending the movie premiere. Though granted interim bail, he spent a night in jail due to the delay in uploading the bail order copies.

Victim's family ready to withdraw complaint against Arjun

Meanwhile, Bhaskar, Revathi's husband, recently said he is ready to withdraw the case against Arjun. Bhaskar reportedly told local news channels, "My son wanted to watch the movie so I took him to Sandhya Theatre. There Allu Arjun came and for that, it's not his fault." Meanwhile, fans have come out in support of Arjun on social media with the hashtag #WeStandForAlluArjun, and many celebrities from the film industry have also spoken in his favor.