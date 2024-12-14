'Will fully cooperate': Allu Arjun after release from jail
Telugu actor Allu Arjun returned to his Hyderabad residence on Saturday morning after being granted interim bail in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. The stampede took place during the premiere of his recent film Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4. On reaching home, Arjun thanked his fans for their support and assured them of his well-being.
Arjun expressed regret over the incident
While speaking to the media, Arjun said, "Nothing to worry, I am doing well. I would like to thank my fans for their support. I am a law-abiding citizen and will fully cooperate with the police." "My heartfelt condolences to the deceased lady's family. The accident was unintentional, and I deeply regret what happened." "I thank everybody who came in support of me from across the country, all the industries, all the states, all the Indians, and my fans."
Arjun speaks to media post-release
Arjun's arrest and subsequent legal proceedings
Arjun was arrested on Friday in connection with the stampede incident which killed Revathi, a woman in her 30s, and hospitalized her eight-year-old son. The Hyderabad police registered a case against Arjun, his security team, and the theater management under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). After his arrest, he was taken to Chikkadpally police station and later produced before Nampally court which remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.
Arjun got interim bail on Friday night
The Telangana High Court gave Arjun interim relief late on Friday on a personal bond of ₹50,000. Justice Juvvadi Sridevi observed Arjun couldn't be prima facie held responsible for the incident, as he was just attending the movie premiere. Though granted interim bail, he spent a night in jail due to the delay in uploading the bail order copies.
Victim's family ready to withdraw complaint against Arjun
Meanwhile, Bhaskar, Revathi's husband, recently said he is ready to withdraw the case against Arjun. Bhaskar reportedly told local news channels, "My son wanted to watch the movie so I took him to Sandhya Theatre. There Allu Arjun came and for that, it's not his fault." Meanwhile, fans have come out in support of Arjun on social media with the hashtag #WeStandForAlluArjun, and many celebrities from the film industry have also spoken in his favor.