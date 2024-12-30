Summarize Simplifying... In short "Pushpa 2", an Indian film, has made a record-breaking collection of over ₹1,700 crore, becoming the third Indian film to achieve this feat.

What's the story Telugu blockbuster Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has entered the ₹1,700cr club worldwide. The film becomes the third Indian movie to achieve this feat after Aamir Khan's Dangal (2016) and Prabhas's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). Released on December 5, 2024, the film continues its steady run despite facing competition from other releases.

Box office details

'Pushpa 2' is now eyeing the ₹1,200cr mark domestically

On its 25th day in theaters, Pushpa 2 collected ₹16cr, taking its total net collection to ₹1,157.35cr. The film has continued to show a stronghold across regions with Telugu occupancy of 29.11%, Hindi occupancy of 34.58%, and Tamil occupancy at a whopping 47.58%. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan confirmed the film's entry into the ₹1,700cr club on Twitter and noted it was now targeting the ₹1,200cr mark domestically—a record for an Indian film.

Film synopsis

'Pushpa 2' continues rivalry between Pushpa and SP Bhanwar Singh

Pushpa 2 focused on the clash between Pushpa and SP Bhanwar Singh. The movie stars an ensemble cast that includes Fahadh Faasil, Sritej, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and Divi Vadthya in pivotal roles. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, it was made on a budget of approximately ₹400-500cr.

OTT release

'Pushpa 2' to be released on Netflix after theatrical run

After its successful theatrical run, Pushpa 2 will be released on Netflix. The exact date for this digital premiere will be announced later. This move will give a global platform to the film and is expected to further boost its popularity and reach.