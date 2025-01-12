'Bad script...': Nana Patekar's reason for rejecting 'Welcome 3'
What's the story
Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who has delivered impactful performances in movies like Krantiveer and Ab Tak Chappan, recently spoke about his latest project Vanvaas.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, the actor revealed details about the film's story and his experience working with director Anil Sharma.
He also spoke about rejecting Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome to the Jungle.
'Welcome 3'
'What will I lose by saying no?'
When asked why he isn't a part of the upcoming multistarrer, the actor said, "I have refused, and so has Anil Kapoor. You should have the guts to say no to a bad script. What will I lose by saying no? Just money. I have already earned a lot."
"How much more will I accumulate now?"
The film stars Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Kiku Sharda, Arshad Warsi, and Lara Dutta, among others.
Film insights
Patekar's perspective on 'Vanvaas' and its narrative
When asked about Vanvaas, Patekar said, "Vanvaas also has a bit of action. The film has two parallel situations, one where it will make you laugh and the other which makes you think."
"It is like Hrishikesh Mukherjee's film Anand. It made you laugh and cry at the same time."
Film theme
'Vanvaas' explores parental love
Patekar clarified that Vanvaas is a film about parents and their selfless love for their children.
"It is about parents. They keep doing things for us and expect nothing in return. The film captures that emotion."
"As we grow older, we tend to forget a lot of things. I am 75 now and forget some things. It's a part and parcel of our lives."
Creative input
Patekar's active involvement in 'Vanvaas' and script selection
Patekar also revealed that he is actively involved in the filmmaking process.
"I'm involved in the film right from the scripting stage so that I know the story thoroughly and the actors well," he said.
He also added that most scripts are unappealing to him.
"I am a common man, and I listen to the narration. If the story appeals to me and I feel that the common man will love to watch the film, I go ahead with it."