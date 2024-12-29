Summarize Simplifying... In short Vedang Raina, who made his acting debut with Netflix's rom-com 'The Archies,' faced physical challenges during the filming of his big-screen debut 'Jigra.'

Director Vasan Bala revealed that Raina, new to action scenes, sustained injuries due to the intense action sequences from the start.

Despite a hectic schedule and promoting his previous film, Raina's dedication to method acting was commendable, though it took a toll on him. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Vedang Raina was recently seen in 'Jigra'

Vedang Raina suffered injuries while filming 'Jigra,' reveals Vasan Bala

By Isha Sharma 09:47 am Dec 29, 202409:47 am

What's the story Vedang Raina, who recently appeared in Vasan Bala's film Jigra, has been lauded for his acting. Speaking to Mashable India, Bala recently shared that the film's action-packed climax was especially difficult for Raina as he was new to such scenes, and even sustained injuries on the set. The film was released in October.

Director's insight

'He had to stay in the same zone...'

Bala shared, "He's really talented. He's a good singer and is also hardworking. He sustained injuries in the film." "Because he was new to action, and we started our film with climax. So it was a lot of heavy-duty action right from the beginning and throughout the film, he had to stay in the same zone. It kind of affected him."

Actor's journey

Raina's challenging schedule and method-acting approach

Bala further revealed that Raina had a hectic schedule during the five-month shoot as he was also promoting his previous film, The Archies. "So, he had a tough five months," Bala said. He also spoke about Raina's method acting, saying, "Also, when you are new to acting, you also want to go extreme method." "We had to always tell him not to dive deep into it."

Career progression

Raina's acting journey so far

Raina made his acting debut with The Archies in 2023. The rom-com was released on Netflix. Jigra was his big-screen debut where he was seen as Ankur in the jailbreak drama co-starring Alia Bhatt. So far, Raina has not announced his next film after Jigra.