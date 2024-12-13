Summarize Simplifying... In short Before Vikrant Massey was cast as the lead in '12th Fail', a film based on Anurag Pathak's book, many team members preferred Dhawan for the role.

However, the director had reservations about Dhawan's suitability for the character, leading to Massey's selection.

The film, which also features a romantic subplot, is explored in the documentary 'Zero Se Restart', directed by Jaskunwar Singh Kohli.

'Zero Se Restart' provides an in-depth look into '12th Fail'

No, Vikrant Massey wasn't the original choice for '12th Fail'

What's the story Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest documentary, Zero Se Restart, was released in theaters on Friday (December 13). The 88-minute (one hour and 13 minutes) film provides an in-depth look into the making of his critically acclaimed and commercially successful movie, 12th Fail (2023). One of the major revelations from the documentary is that actor Varun Dhawan was the first choice for the lead role in 12th Fail.

Casting considerations

Dhawan was the first choice for '12th Fail' lead role

The documentary revealed that before Vikrant Massey was locked for the lead role in 12th Fail, other actors were in the running too. Anurag Pathak, the author of the book Twelfth Fail: Hara Wahi Jo Ladaa Nahi on which the film is based, preferred Dhawan to play the protagonist. Several other team members felt the same way too.

Director's doubts

Chopra's reservations about casting Dhawan in '12th Fail'

However, despite the team's leaning toward Dhawan, director Chopra had his reservations. In Zero Se Restart, he is seen acknowledging Dhawan's acting prowess and screen presence but also explaining why he thought the actor wasn't the right fit for this particular role. Eventually, Massey was chosen to play Manoj Kumar Sharma, a character based on a real-life individual who rose from poverty to become an Indian Police Service officer.

Director's chair

'Zero Se Restart' is directed by Jaskunwar Singh Kohli

The documentary Zero Se Restart is directed by Jaskunwar Singh Kohli, who was one of the editors, writers, and associate directors on 12th Fail. The film also explores the romantic angle between Sharma and Shraddha Joshi (played by Medha Shankr), a woman who cleared the IAS exams and went on to become Sharma's wife. Meanwhile, Dhawan is gearing up for his next action film Baby John, which releases on December 25.