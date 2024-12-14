Summarize Simplifying... In short Rashmika Mandanna was instantly drawn to her role in 'Chhaava' despite initial doubts about playing a Maharashtrian queen.

She was amazed by her own transformation for the role, praising her co-star Vicky and director Lakshman for their exceptional work.

The film, originally set to release with 'Pushpa 2', is now scheduled for a Valentine's Day premiere. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in 'Chhaava'

Why Rashmika Mandanna said yes to 'Chhaava'

By Isha Sharma 05:58 pm Dec 14, 202405:58 pm

What's the story Riding high on the success of her latest film, Pushpa 2, actor Rashmika Mandanna is now gearing up for her next release, Chhaava. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, she revealed that she was surprised to be chosen to play a Maharashtrian queen in the upcoming film. Despite her disbelief, owing to her South Indian roots, she was enchanted by the script and immediately accepted it. Directed by Laxman Utekar, it is headlined by Vicky Kaushal.

First reaction

Mandanna was initially surprised at the offer

She said, "The first narration of Chhaava I heard, the film team were in touch with the managers and they called me into their office." "And for me in my head, I am thinking I am from the South, how can you think about me playing a Maharashtrian queen." "What is going on? But the second I heard the script...for the first time in my life I didn't take a second to say yes."

Role preparation

Mandanna underwent a transformation for 'Chhaava'

Mandanna spoke about how she prepared for the role in Chhaava, and shared that she was surprised by her own transformation during the look test. "You look, the test came. Oh my God, guys, I am mind-blown by me in the film." "Suddenly, my features, my body language, and everything changed."

Praise

'Vicky has killed it, and Lakshman sir has killed it'

Mandanna said, "I watched the trailer, and I watched one song. Okay, my God, like Vicky in the film, guys, let's just give that a moment. Vicky has killed it, and Lakshman Sir has killed it." "My God, I can't. I'm all gushing all over like their craft is amazing." The film was initially slated to release alongside Pushpa 2 but its release date was later moved to February 14.