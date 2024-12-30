Summarize Simplifying... In short After 25 years, the iconic Bollywood film 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' is set to return to theaters on Hrithik Roshan's birthday.

The film's producer-director, Rakesh Roshan, has re-mastered the prints for a fresh cinematic experience.

The film's producer-director, Rakesh Roshan, has re-mastered the prints for a fresh cinematic experience.

The re-release aims to attract younger fans who missed the original release, with the re-release trailer already running in cinemas and a digital release planned for early January 2025.

'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' to re-release in 2025

After 25yrs, 'Kaho Naa...' to hit theaters on Hrithik's birthday!

By Tanvi Gupta 12:47 pm Dec 30, 202412:47 pm

What's the story Hrithik Roshan, one of India's most celebrated actors, will complete 25 years in the film industry in January 2025. To celebrate the occasion, his debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai will be re-released in cinemas. Per reports, the re-release will take place on Friday (January 10) the same week as its original release date (January 14, 2000), and will also coincide with Roshan's 51st birthday.

Film revival

'Kaho Naa...' re-release : A remastered cinematic experience

The film's producer-director, Rakesh Roshan, has made sure that the prints of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai has been re-mastered for a new cinematic experience. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Mr. Rakesh recently re-released his other cult film, Karan Arjun (1995), and yet again, he has decided not to leave any stone unturned." "The prints have been re-mastered so that the film looks like a new product."

Enduring appeal

'Kaho Naa...' continues to captivate audiences

Despite being two decades old, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai stays relevant with its gripping storyline, chart-busting music, and mass appeal. The film launched Roshan into stardom, turning him into a national heartthrob. The source added that the re-release gives an opportunity to younger fans who were too young or not born when the film was first released in theaters, to watch it on the big screen.

Trailer launch

'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' re-release trailer and digital release

The re-release trailer of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai has reportedly been running in cinemas since last Friday (December 27). It is slated to be available digitally in the first week of January 2025. The film also marked the debut of Ameesha Patel and had an ensemble cast of Anupam Kher, Satish Shah, FaridaJalal, Dalip Tahil, Mohnish Behl, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Tanaaz Irani among others.