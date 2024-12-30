After 25yrs, 'Kaho Naa...' to hit theaters on Hrithik's birthday!
Hrithik Roshan, one of India's most celebrated actors, will complete 25 years in the film industry in January 2025. To celebrate the occasion, his debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai will be re-released in cinemas. Per reports, the re-release will take place on Friday (January 10) the same week as its original release date (January 14, 2000), and will also coincide with Roshan's 51st birthday.
'Kaho Naa...' re-release : A remastered cinematic experience
The film's producer-director, Rakesh Roshan, has made sure that the prints of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai has been re-mastered for a new cinematic experience. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Mr. Rakesh recently re-released his other cult film, Karan Arjun (1995), and yet again, he has decided not to leave any stone unturned." "The prints have been re-mastered so that the film looks like a new product."
'Kaho Naa...' continues to captivate audiences
Despite being two decades old, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai stays relevant with its gripping storyline, chart-busting music, and mass appeal. The film launched Roshan into stardom, turning him into a national heartthrob. The source added that the re-release gives an opportunity to younger fans who were too young or not born when the film was first released in theaters, to watch it on the big screen.
'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' re-release trailer and digital release
The re-release trailer of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai has reportedly been running in cinemas since last Friday (December 27). It is slated to be available digitally in the first week of January 2025. The film also marked the debut of Ameesha Patel and had an ensemble cast of Anupam Kher, Satish Shah, FaridaJalal, Dalip Tahil, Mohnish Behl, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Tanaaz Irani among others.