Summarize Simplifying... In short Anupriya Goenka, known for her role in the 2019 action thriller 'War', won't be reprising her role in the sequel due to character development issues.

Meanwhile, she's excited about her new project 'Khoj', where she plays a complex character named Meera, alongside her 'Asur' co-star and friend, Hashmi.

The film, featuring a mysterious and layered character, attracted Goenka to sign up.

Anupriya Goenka had an important role in 'War'

Anupriya Goenka reveals why she's not in 'War 2'

By Isha Sharma 12:03 pm Dec 29, 202412:03 pm

What's the story Actor Anupriya Goenka, who has appeared in Padmaavat, Tiger Zinda Hai, Asur, and Criminal Justice, is currently being praised for her latest web series Khoj - Parchaiyo Ke Uss Paar. The suspense thriller was released on ZEE5 on December 27. In an interview with DNA, Goenka opened up about her experience of working with co-star Sharib Hashmi and also spoke about her absence from War 2.

Sequel absence

'They weren't able to revive...'

Goenka, who was instrumental in the 2019 action thriller War, explained why she won't be returning for the sequel, War 2. "Unfortunately, I am not in War 2. They weren't able to revive my character without compromising on it and weren't able to do justice to my character (in the sequel)." "I hope to be a part of the future segments." The film stars Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan and will be released on Independence Day 2025.

Collaboration

Goenka on working with Hashmi in 'Khoj'

Goenka also said that she was thrilled to work with Hashmi, her Asur co-star. She called him a "dear friend" and said their time on set was a "rollercoaster," despite the grueling shooting schedule. "Sharib is a dear friend and we have worked together in Asur earlier. So, it was really comfortable to work with him and we had loads of fun on this one."

Character depth

'Khoj': Goenka's role and reasons for joining the project

Goenka plays a mysterious woman named Meera in Khoj. She was drawn to the project because of the intriguing concept and her character's complexity. "Meera, as a character is very docile and vulnerable because she is trying to get her husband to accept her." "There are so many layers attached to her, I think that is what made me primarily sign up."