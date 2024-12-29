Summarize Simplifying... In short The sequel to the 2023 film 'Viduthalai', 'Viduthalai 2', directed by Vetrimaaran, is set to premiere soon.

The film, starring Sethupathi, Warrier, Bhavani Sre, Soori, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Anurag Kashyap, follows a cop's quest to nab a people's movement leader.

The OTT version will feature an extended runtime, including an extra hour of content not seen in the original release. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Viduthalai 2' may arrive on OTT in January

OTT: 'Viduthalai 2' likely to premiere on this date

By Isha Sharma 11:48 am Dec 29, 202411:48 am

What's the story The Tamil film Viduthalai 2, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Manju Warrier, is reportedly headed for an early OTT release. Despite the competition from big releases like Pushpa 2: The Rule and Baby John, the film has earned ₹34.26cr within nine days of its theatrical release on December 20. Now, according to an OTTplay report, the movie will start streaming on ZEE5 from January 17.

Film overview

'Viduthalai 2' plot and production details

Viduthalai 2 is the sequel to the 2023 film Viduthalai and is directed by Vetrimaaran. The film follows a police officer's mission to capture the leader of a people's movement. Along with Sethupathi and Warrier, the film also stars Bhavani Sre, Soori, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in pivotal roles. The movie was made on an estimated budget of ₹65cr.

Extended version

'Viduthalai 2' OTT version will have a longer runtime

In a chat with Pinkvilla, director Vetrimaaran revealed that the streaming version will have an extended runtime. He said, "Viduthalai Part 2 extended version (one hour extra) will be released on OTT. In the US an extra eight minutes are being played as we trimmed the movie at the last moment." The film's music was composed by Ilaiyaraaja and it also stars Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role.