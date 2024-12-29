Summarize Simplifying... In short James Gunn defended the delay of 'The Batman' sequel, stating that gaps of 5 years or more are common in sequels.

'The Batman' sequel to release in 2027

'Fairly common': James Gunn defends 'The Batman' sequel delay

What's the story James Gunn, co-chief of DC Studios, has defended the decision to delay the sequel to The Batman until 2027. Warner Bros.'s announcement on Friday that Matt Reeves's follow-up to the 2022 hit would be released on October 1, 2027, disappointed fans. However, Gunn sought to reassure them by highlighting that significant intervals between sequels are not unusual in the film industry.

Industry norm

Gunn cited examples of long gaps between sequels

Gunn took to Threads to clarify, "To be fair, a 5 year gap or more is fairly common in sequels." He added, "7 years between Alien and Aliens. 14 years between Incredibles. 7 years between the first two Terminators. 13 years between Avatars. 36 years between Top Guns." "And, of course, 6 years between Guardians Vol 2 and Vol 3," he added.

Production details

'The Batman' sequel production timeline and oversight

The sequel to The Batman is expected to go into production in Q3 2025, with Reeves currently working on the script. Although it won't be a part of the DC universe being built by Gunn and his DC partner Peter Safran, they are helping supervise the project. Gunn wrote on Threads that "Matt is committed to making the best film he possibly can," adding that scriptwriting timelines can vary greatly.

Casting news

Robert Pattinson to reprise role in 'The Batman' sequel

Robert Pattinson will return to reprise his role in the currently untitled sequel, formerly titled The Batman: Part II. The first film was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $772 million worldwide. Earlier, Gunn confirmed on Threads that "the only reason the film was pushed" was due to an incomplete "full script." Meanwhile, Gunn is preparing for his next directorial venture, Superman. The film, which stars David Corenswet, is set to release on July 11.