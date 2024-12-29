Summarize Simplifying... In short Kani Kusruti, despite her acting career, considers herself an 'average' actor as acting isn't her passion. She finds more fulfillment in other roles, such as being an assistant producer.

By Isha Sharma 10:55 am Dec 29, 2024

What's the story Kani Kusruti, whose film All We Imagine As Light won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, has called herself an "average actor." Speaking to HT, she said while recognition for her work makes her happy, there are other things in life she values more. "I have been notorious in Kerala for the way I have lived. My parents and I have never been shy of what we want to speak."

Kusruti stressed that she doesn't consider acting her passion. "I honestly think I am an average actor because acting is not my passion. I happened to be an actor, and I worked hard to do my best." "When people like or don't like my work, it doesn't affect me so much because I know my place here. I greatly respect the other talented actors, many of whom work way harder than me."

Kusruti further explained that she gets more satisfaction from other things in her life. "There are things I am better at, maybe being an assistant producer. And with that, I enjoy it more." "I don't get so much happiness from acting, honestly. But pride and happiness are something I reserve for other things I do in life," she added.

Kusruti's latest film, Girls Will Be Girls, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. In the movie, she plays the mother of a teenage daughter exploring her own loneliness and her girl's first brush with love and sexual liberation. The film is directed by Shuchi Talati and co-produced by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. It also stars newcomers Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron in key roles.