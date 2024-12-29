Summarize Simplifying... In short Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore plans to pen her autobiography next year, promising a captivating journey through her illustrious film career, personal life, and family ties with poet Rabindranath Tagore.

The book will also delve into her marriage to Mansoor Ali Khan, her children, and her wish to have done more comedy roles.

The book will also delve into her marriage to Mansoor Ali Khan, her children, and her wish to have done more comedy roles.

The actress expressed dissatisfaction with her performance in the 1975 film 'Chupke Chupke', believing her co-star Dharmendra deserved the Best Actor award.

Sharmila Tagore to write her autobiography in 2025

Sharmila Tagore plans to write her autobiography next year

By Isha Sharma 10:29 am Dec 29, 202410:29 am

What's the story Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore (80) has announced her plans to write her autobiography in 2025. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, she revealed that she has been contemplating this project for some time but needs to find the discipline to execute it. "It is not just about thinking; it is putting pen to paper and writing it," she said. Despite her busy schedule with film shoots and other commitments, Tagore expressed a firm intention to start writing next year.

Tagore further elaborated on her writing plans. She said, "I am doing so many things besides shooting [the few] films." "So, I have to find the discipline to sit at my desk and write every day. Right now, it's all in my head, not on paper. Next year, I have 100% intention to write."

Tagore's autobiography promises to be a fascinating read, considering her extensive filmography of nearly 100 films and two National Awards. It will also explore her relationship with poet Rabindranath Tagore's family, her marriage to the late Nawab of Pataudi Mansoor Ali Khan, and details about her children—Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan—and grandchildren. Her autobiography will likely also contain trivia and lesser-known facts about popular Hindi films.

In the same interview, Tagore also looked back at her career and said she wished she had done more comedy films. She was especially critical of her performance in Chupke Chupke (1975), saying, "I was not happy with my performance in Chupke Chupke. It had too many mannerisms, but now I feel at ease." She also thought co-star Dharmendra should've won the Best Actor award for the film.