Jacinda Ardern's recommended reads for compassionate politics

By Anujj Trehaan 11:04 am Dec 04, 2024

What's the story Jacinda Ardern, the ex-PM of New Zealand, has emerged as a global symbol of compassionate and effective leadership in recent years. Her unique approach to governance has generated significant curiosity about the literature that has shaped her views on politics and leadership. This article delves into the books Ardern recommends for understanding the tenets of compassionate politics and leadership, providing a glimpse into the literary influences behind her successful approach.

Leadership lessons

'Leadership' by Doris Kearns Goodwin

Doris Kearns Goodwin's Leadership is a masterclass in crisis navigation from four U.S. presidents who defined the nation's history. Ardern cherishes this book for its exploration of leadership qualities like empathy, resilience, and the ability to foster unity. It provides historical echoes to contemporary struggles, imparting lessons on leading effectively amid adversity.

Understanding reality

'Factfulness' by Hans Rosling

In Factfulness, Hans Rosling offers an optimistic outlook on humanity's progress, debunking widespread myths about global development. Ardern recommends this book for its inspiring perspective on how data can empower us to grasp reality more clearly and make evidence-based decisions. It encourages critical thinking and positivity in tackling global challenges - qualities that compassionate leaders embody.

Human evolution insights

'Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind' by Yuval Noah Harari

Yuval Noah Harari's Sapiens is a sweeping journey through human history, from the Stone Age to the present day. Highly recommended by Ardern, this book delivers deep insights into humanity's evolution, cultures, and societies. Comprehending our past equips leaders like Ardern with a clearer understanding of today's societal structures and challenges. It fosters empathy, a crucial quality for effective governance.

Long-term thinking

'The Infinite Game' by Simon Sinek

Simon Sinek's The Infinite Game advocates for a shift in focus toward long-term objectives in business and politics, rather than fixating on short-term victories. Ardern appreciates this work for its emphasis on sustainable policies and their potential to benefit future generations. It challenges leaders to adopt an infinite mindset, fostering resilience and innovation by prioritizing continual improvement over immediate success.