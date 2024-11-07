Summarize Simplifying... In short Stephen King, the master of horror, has a diverse taste in literature.

He praises Donna Tartt's "The Goldfinch" for its complex storytelling, Ann Patchett's "Commonwealth" for its deep characters, and Tara Westover's memoir "Educated" as the best book he's read in years.

He also enjoys his own historical fiction "13" and Richard Powers' environmental epic "The Overstory". Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Stephen King's surprising favorites in contemporary fiction

By Anujj Trehaan 11:11 am Nov 07, 202411:11 am

What's the story Stephen King, the master of horror and suspense, has a secret: he loves contemporary fiction that strays from his signature shadowy realms. This article explores King's unexpected book recommendations, highlighting his eclectic taste in literature. From emotional dramas to thought-provoking non-fiction, these choices offer a glimpse into a different side of the author's literary world.

Art and loss

'The Goldfinch' captures King's attention

Stephen King has hailed Donna Tartt's The Goldfinch as a "masterpiece." This Pulitzer Prize-winning novel follows a young boy who survives a terrorist attack that claims his mother's life. Holding onto a painting that serves as a reminder of her, he finds himself drawn into the art underworld. King praises Tartt's complex storytelling, lauding her exploration of grief and redemption through the protagonist's journey.

Family saga

Exploring family dynamics in 'Commonwealth'

Stephen King is a fan of another book, and that is Ann Patchett's Commonwealth. This novel is a sprawling family saga that unfolds over five decades. It follows two interconnected families whose lives are forever altered by a single, unexpected romantic encounter. King praises Patchett's skill in creating "deeply felt and complex" characters. He also highlights her exploration of "the way family secrets and bonds change and evolve over time."

Historical intrigue

A journey through time with '11/22/63'

11/22/63 by Stephen King is a brilliant blend of historical fiction and fantasy. Following a teacher's time-traveling attempt to prevent President Kennedy's assassination, this novel exhibits King's mastery at transcending genres and weaving intricate narratives. This critically acclaimed work demonstrates his range, proving that he can not only create but also artfully combine complex themes.

True stories

Insightful non-fiction in 'Educated'

Stephen King calls Tara Westover's memoir, Educated, "the best book, fiction or nonfiction, that he has read in the past five years." It chronicles Westover's journey from a survivalist, abusive Mormon household to eventually earning a PhD from Cambridge University. The memoir explores themes of self-discovery, transformation, and the power of education, highlighting her resilience and determination.

Environmental epic

Discovering hope in 'The Overstory'

Richard Powers' The Overstory (one of Stephen King's favorites), tells the interconnected stories of nine individuals drawn together by their unique relationships to trees and the natural world. This Pulitzer Prize-winning novel blends environmental activism with powerful character studies. It shines a light on humanity's footprint on Earth while fostering hope through the potential of conservation.