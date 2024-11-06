Read these books

Ellen DeGeneres' uplifting reads for positivity and joy

By Anujj Trehaan 11:33 am Nov 06, 202411:33 am

What's the story Ellen DeGeneres, with her infectious humor and positivity, has a knack for finding books that radiate the same warmth and optimism as she does. This article curates a list of the most uplifting reads recommended by Ellen, perfect for anyone looking to infuse their day with a little extra joy and inspiration. Each chosen book promises a heartwarming exploration of happiness, self-love, and the transformative power of kindness.

Joyful wisdom

'The Book of Joy' by Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu

In The Book of Joy, the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu delve into the heart of joy in the face of suffering. Their weeklong conversation provides deep wisdom on happiness in an ever-changing world. Ellen highly recommends this book for its profound insights on embracing joy - a beacon of light for anyone navigating through the storms of life.

Personal growth

'Becoming' by Michelle Obama

Becoming by Michelle Obama is a memoir I absolutely adore. It chronicles the experiences that molded this iconic woman, from her childhood in Chicago to juggling motherhood and a career, to her years spent at the world's most famous address. I love its powerful narrative on resilience and personal growth.

Triumph over adversity

'Educated' by Tara Westover

Tara Westover's Educated is a powerful memoir about a young girl's escape from a brutal, abusive childhood and her transformative journey to earning a PhD from Cambridge University. Raised without any formal education until she was seventeen, Tara's story is one of incredible self-invention. Ellen loves this book because it shows the power of education and the courage it takes to change your life.

Sparking joy at home

'The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up' by Marie Kondo

Marie Kondo's guide to decluttering your home emphasizes keeping only those things that speak to your heart and discarding items that no longer spark joy. Ellen loves how this book transcends a typical cleaning guide, delving into how tidying up can profoundly impact one's happiness and mental well-being. It inspires readers to reassess their relationship with material possessions.

Empathy through stories

'Humans of New York: Stories' by Brandon Stanton

Brandon Stanton's masterpiece transforms his beloved blog into a poignant collection, illuminating the vibrant tapestry of humanity woven into the streets of New York City. Delve into the heartbeats of strangers, pulsating with laughter and tears, hope and courage, love and vulnerability. Ellen highly recommends this book. It's a profound celebration of our shared humanity, fostering connection and empathy with every page turned.