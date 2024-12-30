Summarize Simplifying... In short Netflix is starting the New Year with a bang, premiering a variety of shows and films.

Highlights include the documentary 'Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever' and the series 'Missing You' on January 1, 'Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl' on January 3, and 'Black Warrant' and 'The Roshans' on January 10 and 17 respectively.

Also, look out for the return of 'The Night Agent' and new seasons of 'Bandidos', 'Public Disorder', 'XO, Kitty', and 'Alpha Males'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Netflix titles to stream in January

'Black Warrant,' 'The Roshans'—Don't miss these Netflix titles in January

By Isha Sharma 02:00 am Dec 30, 202402:00 am

What's the story As we bid adieu to 2024 and welcome the New Year, Netflix is poised to refresh its content library with an exciting array of new shows and movies. The streaming giant's January 2025 lineup includes the debut of World Wrestling Entertainment's flagship program, Raw, as well as Vikramaditya Motwane's series Black Warrant. Here are the notable titles dropping on Netflix in January.

#1, #2, #3

'Don't Die,' 'Missing You' and 'Cunk on Life'

Kicking off the New Year, Netflix will premiere Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever on January 1. The documentary explores the life of tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, who has spent millions on procedures to reverse aging. The limited series Missing You, starring Richard Armitage and created by Harlan Coben, will also arrive on January 1. On January 2, Netflix will drop Cunk on Life, a spinoff special from the mockumentary series Cunk on Earth.

#4, #5, #6, #7

'Wallace & Gromit,' 'WWE RAW,' 'The Breakthrough,' 'American Primeval'

Aardman Animation's Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl will premiere on January 3. The stop-motion feature film marks the duo's first return since 2005 and involves a revenge plot with AI garden gnomes. January 6 will mark the streaming debut of WWE Raw on Netflix. The limited series The Breakthrough, starring Peter Eggers, will debut on January 7. On January 9, the streamer will drop American Primeval, a Mark L. Smith-written miniseries.

#8, #9, #10

'Black Warrant,' 'The Roshans,' 'Back in Action'

Motwane's Black Warrant will be released on January 10. The show will be a dramatized adaptation of Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury's book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer. On January 17, the action-comedy Back in Action will debut. It stars Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz as ex-CIA operatives. The Roshans, a docuseries on Hrithik Roshan's family, will arrive the same day.

#11-#15

Other notable titles coming in January

The Night Agent will return with its second season on January 23. Bandidos Season 2 (January 3), Public Disorder (January 15), XO, Kitty S02 (January 16), and Alpha Males Season 3 (January 10), are also among the most anticipated titles arriving in January.