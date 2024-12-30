Summarize Simplifying... In short "Dinner Is Served" is a poignant short film about Xiaoyu, a Chinese exchange student in the US, who battles racial stereotypes while pursuing his culinary passion at a prestigious boarding school.

The film effectively portrays themes of alienation and ambition, leaving a lasting impression with its powerful ending where Xiaoyu is chosen as the school's maître d' for diversity, not merit.

'Dinner Is Served' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

NewsBytes Recommends: 'Dinner Is Served'—Evocative, deep, and relevant

What's the story Dinner Is Served, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, is an evocative, soothing, and slow-paced short film about powerful dreams and the heartbreak that is often an accompaniment of ambition. It has a runtime of only 19 minutes, but in such a brief duration, it gives us a well-etched-out central character and deftly comments on the reality of the great American dream.

Story

Follows a Chinese boy at an American university

Directed by Hao Zheng, the film follows Xiaoyu, a Chinese exchange student at a posh, reputed boarding school in the United States. He also works in the school's dining room and is passionate about the culinary field. He applies to become the school's next maître d', which is a position usually reserved for White students. Xiaoyu, thus, is left to battle racial stereotypes.

#1

The themes of alienation are well-depicted

There's a scene when Xiaoyu looks around, struggling to see people similar to him. Immediately, a searing sense of agony crushes him and he feels like a complete outsider in a place that should ideally feel like home. It is suggested that there are only two other Chinese students around him and we can infer that they, too, would have been marginalized.

#2

We feel for the central character

There is a strong sense of warmth that is palpable in several scenes, and it makes the short instantly likeable. For instance, when we see him speak to his mother and catch the twinkle in his eyes while talking about his ambitions, we feel an instant sense of connection. His aim is so pure, so innocent that it makes your heart ache.

#3

The ending stays with you

At last, Xiaoyu is selected for the maître d' position, not because of his talents, but because the school simply wants to tick the diversity box, and that hurts Xiaoyu far more than failure would have. At this juncture, the ever-silent and obedient Xiaoyu finally speaks up and puts up a fight, and all his feelings rush forward. It's a powerful, well-framed scene.

Conclusion

Makes for a quick, important watch

Dinner Is Served might slightly remind you of Ralph Fiennes's The Menu, which is another dining-centric film streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. While a longer runtime would have helped Dinner Is Served, it still speaks volumes about students and working professionals who come to America to chase the great American dream, but unfortunately, are sometimes slapped with unavoidable, harsh realities.