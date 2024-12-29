Summarize Simplifying... In short Kriti Sanon, during the promotions of 'Bhediya', experienced an emotional breakdown due to the exhausting routine of back-to-back city tours and repetitive interviews.

She confessed to feeling extremely tired and even cried on the last day of promotions.

Despite the stress, Sanon continues to make strides in her career, recently making her debut as a producer in the Netflix film 'Do Patti', earning acclaim for her dual roles.

Kriti Sanon opened up about her 'Bhediya' promotions

Why Kriti Sanon broke down during 'Bhediya' promotions

By Isha Sharma 05:47 pm Dec 29, 2024

What's the story Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon recently opened up about the immense pressure and fatigue actors endure while promoting their films. In a candid chat with Ranveer Allahbadia, she revealed her emotional breakdown while promoting her film Bhediya. "Promotions can be very tiring. I almost had a breakdown when I was promoting Bhediya," she revealed.

Sanon detailed the grueling schedule of film promotions

Sanon further detailed the exhausting routine of film promotions. "That year, I had two or three other releases, so I had already done promotions two or three times before," she said. "While promoting Bhediya, we were traveling to different cities back-to-back. We even took a charter at night, jumping cities, sleeping at night, going to another city...doing interviews and repeating the same things again and again."

'I'm very tired; I can't do this. I'm exhausted...'

Recalling her emotional breakdown, Sanon shared, "On the last day of promotions, I was supposed to appear on a reality show. I was getting ready in my vanity van, and during some conversation, I started crying." "I said, 'I'm very tired; I can't do this. I'm exhausted.' Everyone around me froze."

Sanon's coping mechanisms and recent work

Sanon also revealed that she sometimes rebels to deal with stress, like skipping award shows or declining photoshoots. She was recently seen in the Netflix film Do Patti, where she not only acted but also made her debut as a producer. The film was a major milestone in her career and she received acclaim for her dual roles.