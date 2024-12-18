Summarize Simplifying... In short Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are set to star in the romantic comedy 'Cocktail 2', a love triangle story similar to its predecessor.

Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor to lead 'Cocktail 2': Report

By Tanvi Gupta 06:02 pm Dec 18, 202406:02 pm

What's the story The sequel to the 2012 hit film Cocktail is all set to star Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. Titled Cocktail 2, the film will be directed by Homi Adajania and will go on floors in May 2025, reported Pinkvilla. This romantic comedy is being produced by Dinesh Vijan who also produced the original film. The script for this much-anticipated sequel has been penned by Luv Ranjan.

Casting details

'Cocktail 2' to feature a love triangle

Just like its predecessor, Cocktail 2 will also be centered around a love triangle. The original film starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. A source close to the project said that after their successful collaboration in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Kapoor and Sanon are excited to team up for this project. The hunt is still on for another female actor to complete the love triangle.

Script details

'Cocktail 2' script aims to revive romantic comedies

The source further revealed that producer Vijan is a fan of the romantic comedy genre and thinks that the script of Cocktail 2 could bring this style back to Bollywood. The film's screenplay, which is packed with humor and light-hearted moments, focuses heavily on friendship. "It's a script that's loaded with humor and light-hearted moments with the emotion of friendship at its core," said the source.

Production update

'Cocktail 2' to feature ensemble cast; filming begins in May

Cocktail 2 is expected to have a massive ensemble cast, with the casting process currently underway. The film is slated to go on floors in May 2025. Kapoor will start working on this project after wrapping up Vishal Bhardwaj's Arjun Ustara (set to release on December 5, 2025), while Sanon will join the sets post completing her work on Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein.