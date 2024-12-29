Summarize Simplifying... In short "The Sabarmati Report", a film that faced multiple delays before its release, underperformed at the box office, earning only ₹40.73cr against a budget of ₹50cr.

Despite being declared tax-free in several states, it failed to attract a large audience.

The film, which was the first watched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since taking office, is expected to premiere on OTT platforms in early January.

'The Sabarmati Report' was released theatrically in November

OTT: 'The Sabarmati Report' likely to premiere in early January

By Isha Sharma 04:28 pm Dec 29, 202404:28 pm

What's the story The political drama The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, will soon make its OTT debut. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film explores the controversial Sabarmati Express fire incident in Godhra on February 27, 2002. After its theatrical release on November 15 this year, it will be available for streaming on ZEE5 from January 10, reported OTTPlay.

Special screening

PM Modi and Union ministers recently watched the film

A few weeks ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a special screening of The Sabarmati Report at the Balyogi Auditorium in the Parliament library. This is the first film he has watched since taking the office. He was joined by Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, among others.

Production hurdles

'The Sabarmati Report' faced multiple delays before release

The film's journey to the big screen was not smooth, with multiple delays. It was originally scheduled to release on May 3, then got delayed to August, and finally released in November. Ektaa Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan are part of the production team.

Box office performance

'The Sabarmati Report' underperformed at the box office

The Sabarmati Report was made on a budget of ₹50cr but only managed to rake in ₹40.73cr at the box office, Sacnilk reported. Despite earning ₹11.5cr in its first week and running in theaters for over five weeks, it could not attract many viewers. However, it was declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan.