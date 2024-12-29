Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Ram Kapoor, at 51, shed a whopping 55kg by embracing a lifestyle change rather than quick fixes.

Struggling with health issues at 140kg, Kapoor prioritized his well-being, focusing on diet, sleep, exercise, hydration, and fasting intervals.

Despite warnings about losing his "big guy" image, Kapoor remained committed to his fitness journey, feeling like his 25-year-old self again and ready to play a younger lead in an upcoming web series.

Ram Kapoor lost 55kg in 18 months

'Did it old-fashioned way': How Ram Kapoor lost 55kg

By Isha Sharma 04:15 pm Dec 29, 202404:15 pm

What's the story Acclaimed actor Ram Kapoor has been making headlines lately with his incredible weight loss. The actor lost a whopping 55kg in just 18 months. In an interview with ETimes, the actor revealed that he achieved the transformation through a combination of healthy eating, regular exercise, and a balanced lifestyle. He emphasized that he "did it the old-fashioned way," without surgeries or weight-loss drugs.

Actor's insight

'Fitness isn't about the number on the scale'

Kapoor, 51, explained his method by saying, "Believe it or not, I did it the old-fashioned way, by changing my mindset, lifestyle and habits." He added that for him fitness isn't about numbers but feeling strong and healthy. "Staying fit is a constant work in progress...today I feel like my 25-year-old self again...I can walk for 12 hours without stopping. It's a complete turnaround from where I was."

Health challenges

Kapoor's health struggles and motivation for weight loss

Kapoor candidly shared his health struggles at his heaviest weight of 140kg while filming Neeyat and Jubilee. He revealed, "I'd feel breathless after walking just 20 steps. I was diabetic, had a foot injury and struggled even with basic movement." These health issues led him to prioritize his own well-being as a positive example for his two children, resulting in a drastic weight loss over six months.

Sustainable change

Kapoor's approach to sustainable weight loss

Acknowledging that losing weight in one's 50s is difficult due to slower metabolism and reduced muscle mass, Kapoor emphasized his aim for a "lifelong change, not a temporary fix." He confessed to having gained weight even after losing 30kg twice before. This time, however, he concentrated on overall fitness including diet, sleep patterns, exercise routine, hydration and fasting intervals.

Career and family

Kapoor's career and family's reaction to his transformation

Despite his director friends warning him that he would risk his identity as the "big guy" in films and shows, he stayed true to his journey. "I'm grateful for a thriving 25-year career but there comes a time when you have to prioritise yourself. Early next year you'll see me in a web series playing a much younger lead character." He was recently seen in JioCinema's Khalbali Records and Excel Entertainment's Yudhra.