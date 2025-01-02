MrBeast engaged to YouTuber Thea Booysen; teases 'intimate island' wedding
Popular YouTuber MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is engaged! The 26-year-old internet sensation announced his engagement to fellow content creator Thea Booysen on Instagram. He reportedly proposed to Booysen (27) on Christmas Day (December 25) in a surprise celebration at their home. Both families were present for the occasion, with the couple donning matching Christmas sweaters for the festive event. Congratulations to them!
'I intentionally dropped a large box to make noise...': MrBeast
Booysen, who is from South Africa, told PEOPLE that her family had flown in for Christmas. The proposal happened during the gift-opening session when Donaldson asked Booysen to close her eyes for a surprise. "I intentionally dropped a large box to make noise before presenting the real gift—with the ring inside—to her. And then I went down on a knee and proposed," shared MrBeast about his unique proposal strategy.
You can't miss these pictures!
MrBeast and Booysen's plans for an 'intimate' island wedding
Booysen revealed to the portal that the couple is considering an "intimate" island wedding. "We're thinking of doing it somewhere on an island where we're far away from just about everybody. We're not going to try and have a big, extravagant wedding," she said. This decision is in line with MrBeast's preference for a private and intimate proposal, despite his reputation for elaborate challenges and large-scale stunts on YouTube.
Couple's journey from first meeting to engagement
Donaldson and Booysen first crossed paths in 2022 when he was visiting South Africa. Introduced by a mutual friend at a dinner, they hit it off immediately over their common interests. Although they thought their connection would end with Donaldson's departure, Booysen was pleasantly surprised to see a message from him on X (formerly Twitter). This led to a three-hour call that started it all.