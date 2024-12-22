How to add a related video to your YouTube Shorts
YouTube lets creators add related videos to their Shorts content. The feature is designed to help direct viewers toward other YouTube content from the same creator. The related video can be anything from the creator's channel, including regular videos, other Shorts, or even Live content. Here's how you can add a related video to Shorts.
Take a look at the process
To add a related video, creators first need to sign in to YouTube Studio and select "Content" from the left menu. They then choose the Short they want to edit and select "Related Video" to add a related video from their channel. Once selected, they just click "Save." However, do note that the selected video has to be public or unlisted and follow YouTube's Community Guidelines.
Feature is designed to boost viewer engagement
The feature is aimed at boosting viewer engagement by prompting them to watch more from the same creator. Viewers will see a clickable link below the channel handle of the creator, which will take them to the related video. This could potentially translate into more views and subscriptions for creators on YouTube Shorts.