Adding related content helps boost viewer engagement

How to add a related video to your YouTube Shorts

By Akash Pandey 01:49 pm Dec 22, 202401:49 pm

What's the story YouTube lets creators add related videos to their Shorts content. The feature is designed to help direct viewers toward other YouTube content from the same creator. The related video can be anything from the creator's channel, including regular videos, other Shorts, or even Live content. Here's how you can add a related video to Shorts.

User guide

Take a look at the process

To add a related video, creators first need to sign in to YouTube Studio and select "Content" from the left menu. They then choose the Short they want to edit and select "Related Video" to add a related video from their channel. Once selected, they just click "Save." However, do note that the selected video has to be public or unlisted and follow YouTube's Community Guidelines.

Viewer interaction

Feature is designed to boost viewer engagement

The feature is aimed at boosting viewer engagement by prompting them to watch more from the same creator. Viewers will see a clickable link below the channel handle of the creator, which will take them to the related video. This could potentially translate into more views and subscriptions for creators on YouTube Shorts.