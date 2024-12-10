Summarize Simplifying... In short To subscribe to YouTube Premium's student plan on Android, open the YouTube app, click on your profile picture, and select "Get YouTube Premium".

Choose the "Student Plan" and verify your student status with details about your college/university.

After verification, under 'Paid Memberships,' finalize your subscription with a payment method.

Enjoy a 1-month free trial, then pay ₹89/month from the second month onwards, with the option to cancel anytime.

How to subscribe to YouTube Premium student plan on Android

By Mudit Dube 05:03 pm Dec 10, 202405:03 pm

What's the story YouTube Premium student plan is a subscription service designed specifically for students, offering a range of benefits that enhance the YouTube experience. This plan provides ad-free viewing, background play, and offline downloads, making it ideal for students who want to enjoy their favorite content without interruptions. It is priced at ₹89 per month, significantly cheaper than individual plan that costs ₹149 per month.

Process

How to get the student plan

Launch the YouTube app on your Android device and click on your profile picture in the top-right corner of the screen. Choose the "Get YouTube Premium" option. Next, select the "Student Plan" option and follow the on-screen instructions. You'll need to verify your student status through a third-party verification service like SheerID, wherein you will be asked to provide some personal and college/university details.

Freebie

YouTube offers 1-month free premium experience

After confirming eligibility, log into your account and go to your profile. Under 'Paid Memberships,' complete the sign-up process by selecting a payment method and clicking 'Buy.' You get a 1-month free trial. From the second month, the subscription costs ₹89/month, with the flexibility to cancel anytime.