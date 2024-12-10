How to subscribe to YouTube Premium student plan on Android
YouTube Premium student plan is a subscription service designed specifically for students, offering a range of benefits that enhance the YouTube experience. This plan provides ad-free viewing, background play, and offline downloads, making it ideal for students who want to enjoy their favorite content without interruptions. It is priced at ₹89 per month, significantly cheaper than individual plan that costs ₹149 per month.
How to get the student plan
Launch the YouTube app on your Android device and click on your profile picture in the top-right corner of the screen. Choose the "Get YouTube Premium" option. Next, select the "Student Plan" option and follow the on-screen instructions. You'll need to verify your student status through a third-party verification service like SheerID, wherein you will be asked to provide some personal and college/university details.
YouTube offers 1-month free premium experience
After confirming eligibility, log into your account and go to your profile. Under 'Paid Memberships,' complete the sign-up process by selecting a payment method and clicking 'Buy.' You get a 1-month free trial. From the second month, the subscription costs ₹89/month, with the flexibility to cancel anytime.