Summarize Simplifying... In short Amazon India is piloting a 15-minute delivery service, marking a significant step in the quick commerce trend that's gaining traction in the country.

This move could strengthen Amazon's position in India, a market where it has invested over $7.5 billion but faced criticism for slow progress.

The initiative aligns with Amazon's commitment to offer a wide product range, competitive prices, and ultra-fast delivery times.

The service is currently limited to Bengaluru

Amazon India is offering 15-minute delivery service in this city

By Mudit Dube 04:11 pm Dec 10, 202404:11 pm

What's the story Amazon has initiated a trial run of its quick commerce service, "Tez," in India, aiming to deliver groceries and other essentials within 15 minutes. The pilot project is debuting in Bengaluru, signaling Amazon's entry into the burgeoning Indian quick commerce market. This $6 billion industry is currently led by established players like BlinkIt (owned by Zomato), Swiggy, and Zepto. Amazon's primary competitor, Walmart-owned Flipkart, introduced its own quick commerce service, "Flipkart Minutes," earlier this year in August.

Business approach

Amazon's strategy and vision for Indian market

Samir Kumar, the new country manager of Amazon India, detailed the company's strategy and vision. He highlighted their commitment to "selection, value and convenience," and their aim to build a large profitable business in India. The pilot project is a part of this strategy, aimed at providing customers with a wide range of products at competitive prices with ultra-fast delivery times across every pin-code in the country.

Market trends

Quick commerce model finds success in India

The quick commerce model, promising delivery in 10-15 minutes, has worked wonders in India. Multiple retailers and internet companies are reworking their supply chains for quicker deliveries. Just last week, Myntra, a top fashion e-commerce player, also tested its quick commerce service in Bengaluru. The trend shows that the Indian market is moving toward ultra-fast delivery services.

Market impact

Amazon's quick commerce test is a significant move

India is the only market where Amazon is testing its quick commerce service, marking a major step in the world's second-largest internet market. Despite pouring over $7.5 billion in the last decade to build its e-commerce presence here, the company has been criticized for being slow to capitalize on opportunities in quick commerce and other sectors. This new initiative could change that and bolster Amazon's position in India.