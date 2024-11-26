Summarize Simplifying... In short The OnePlus Open, now available on Amazon with a hefty ₹40,000 discount, boasts a 7.82-inch main display and a 6.31-inch cover screen, both with 2K resolution and a peak brightness of 2,800-nits.

It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor, has a triple rear camera setup, and a dual-cell battery with 67W SUPERVOOC charging.

With 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, it's a high-performance device at a bargain price.

The device comes with a foldable screen

Amazon deal: OnePlus Open up for grabs with ₹40,000 discount

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:28 pm Nov 26, 202406:28 pm

What's the story Amazon is offering a big discount on the OnePlus Open, making it an attractive choice for smartphone buyers in India. Carrying a sticker price of ₹1,39,999, the premium Android phone is now available for ₹99,999—a flat 29% off. Buyers can also avail no-cost EMI options as well as exchange offers of up to ₹27,550. With excellent savings and free one-day delivery, this is a great deal for those who like premium handsets.

OnePlus Open: A look at its features

The OnePlus Open flaunts a 7.82-inch LTPO AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There's also a 6.31-inch LTPO Super Fluid AMOLED cover screen bearing a 10-120 Hz dynamic refresh rate. Both have a 2K resolution and a peak brightness of 2,800-nits. On the performance front, it runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor.

Camera and battery capabilities

OnePlus Open has a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide shooter. There's also a 20MP front camera on the main display, and a 32MP front-facing shooter on the cover screen. The device is fueled by a 4,805mAh dual-cell battery with support for 67W SUPERVOOC charging. There's also 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.