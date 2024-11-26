Summarize Simplifying... In short A Google survey reveals that over 90% of Gen Z workers utilize AI tools for tasks like initiating complex projects and improving writing skills.

Over 90% Gen Z workers are using AI tools: Google

05:41 pm Nov 26, 2024

What's the story A recent survey conducted by Google Workspace has revealed that a large majority of young adults in leadership roles are using artificial intelligence (AI) tools in their day-to-day lives. The study found that 82% of these individuals regularly use AI in their work routines. Additionally, a whopping 93% of Generation Z and 79% of millennials said they use at least two such tools weekly.

Usage patterns

Survey details and AI applications

The survey, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Google, included more than 1,000 US workers aged between 22 and 39 years. These participants either currently hold or aspire to attain leadership positions in their respective fields. The study discovered that most respondents use AI for tasks such as starting complex projects, improving their writing skills, and taking notes during meetings.

Future impact

AI's role in future workplaces and industries

The survey also underscored a strong belief among participants that AI could revolutionize their industries or workplaces in the next five years. An astonishing 98% of respondents held this opinion. "The future of work is here—and it's AI-powered," said Yulie Kwon Kim, Vice President of Product at Google Workspace. She added that emerging leaders aren't just pushing for AI but are putting this technology into action in various ways.

Leadership enhancement

AI's potential to enhance leadership and management

The Google Workspace survey also revealed that most respondents (86%) think AI can help leaders become more effective managers. This belief highlights the perceived potential of AI in not just streamlining tasks but also improving leadership capabilities. "Rising leaders are not only advocating for AI—they're deploying this technology in meaningful ways, from improving communication with colleagues to freeing up time for strategic work," Kim added.

Chatbot controversy

AI chatbots: A double-edged sword in workplaces

The growing adoption of AI in workplaces has led to debates, especially around generative AI tools such as OpenAI's ChatGPT. Even though it has become a popular office tool, some companies have restricted its use due to the fear of misuse. Companies such as JPMorgan Chase and Apple have restricted the use of ChatGPT over problems such as "hallucinations," where these AI tools provide incorrect or misleading information.